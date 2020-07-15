Report issues setback for Leeds’ hopes of signing attacker

According to TyC Sports, via Inside Futbol, Leeds target Adolfo Gaich is willing to sign a new contract with current club San Lorenzo is a potential blow to the Whites’ hopes of signing him.

The 21-year-old forward is being linked with a number of sides around Europe ahead of the summer transfer window and Leeds United is just one of them.

Indeed, the Whites could well look to add Argentinian players given the nationality of their manager but whether Gaich is one of them is far from clear right now.

The report believes that the striker would be happy to extend his current deal with San Lorenzo and that could obviously mean either he doesn’t move just yet or, if he does, it will be for more money.

The Verdict

Leeds are going to be linked with a lot of players this summer.

It’s never a quiet window for rumours where the club is concerned but if and when they are promoted to the Premier League we’re bound to see the rumour mill go into overdrive.

Gaich is just one name getting linked with the club right now, then, but it of course is nothing more than speculation right now and perhaps this development will mean it doesn’t materialise into anything further.