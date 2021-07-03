Report issues potentially worrying Sheffield United update on Sander Berge’s future amid Arsenal links

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge would reportedly be keen on a move to Arsenal if the opportunity was to arise this summer, according to football.london.

The 23-year-old has been with the Blades since 2020, and has gone on to make 32 appearances in total for the club, and it appears as though some of his strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed.

Arsenal were believed to be rivalling Aston Villa and Liverpool to a potential deal for the Norwegian international, whilst Italian side Napoli were also credited with interest in striking a deal for Berge this summer.

Berge is contracted with Sheffield United until the summer of 2024, although it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll see out that contract with the Blades.

Newly-appointed Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed that he doesn’t expect to see any of his first-team squad depart during the summer transfer window.

But if Arsenal are to press ahead with their interest in signing Berge after hearing that he’d be open to a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, then Sheffield United could have a tough battle to keep him at Bramall Lane moving forwards.

Sheffield United are set to take on Birmingham City in their season opener in the Championship on Saturday 7th August, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Jokanovic’s side.

The Verdict:

This will be an alarming update to hear of for Sheffield United’s supporters.

Berge has really impressed me in a Blades side that have struggled for any sort of momentum whilst in the Premier League last season.

But he’s a player that is more than capable of playing his football at a higher level than the Championship, so I’m not surprised to hear that the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa are keen on landing his signature this summer.

This recent report suggests that Slavisa Jokanovic’s side were to receive an offer for Berge’s services from Arsenal, then they could be facing a losing battle to keep Berge at Bramall Lane.