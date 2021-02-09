Report issues John Terry update as Aston Villa figure linked with Bournemouth vacancy

AFC Bournemouth might be forced to wait on John Terry if the Aston Villa assistant is to be the man they settle on to replace Jason Tindall.

Tindall was sacked following a loss to Sheffield Wednesday last week, with Jonathan Woodgate taking charge of the weekend’s win over Birmingham City.

However, there will be a fresh direction when Bournemouth settle on who replaces Tindall permanently.

One man consistently linked has been John Terry, with The Athletic providing the latest on the Villa assistant.

They claim that having missed out on the role initially to Tindall back in the summer, Terry could stand a better chance of landing the top job on the South Coast in the summer rather than now as Bournemouth look to cling onto their promotion hopes heading into the final third of the season.

That win over Birmingham at the weekend means Bournemouth remain in the Championship’s top-six with a five-point buffer to Middlesbrough, who sit seventh in the table.

As for Villa, Dean Smith’s side are sitting in the top-half of the Premier League table, with Terry remaining on the coaching staff and having a key influence on things at Villa Park.

The Verdict

This makes sense if Bournemouth go down the route of Terry.

If he was to take his first step into management properly with Bournemouth at this stage, it would be difficult for him to learn on the job and deliver promotion.

It would need to be an 18-month project for him or, if he’s given the job in the summer, a 12-month push for promotion similar to what Frank Lampard did with Derby County.

Terry would be a sound appointment, but there’s got to be a question of giving him time, which Bournemouth might not feel they have if they want promotion.

