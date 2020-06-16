Report issues important update on Sunderland player’s future at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland midfielder Josh Scowen is set to stay with Sunderland for a further year, despite having a clause in his contract that could allow him to depart.

Scowen signed for Sunderland in January 2020 for an undisclosed fee from Queens Park Rangers, and has gone on to make four appearances this season for the Black Cats.

Chronicle Live have revealed that Scowen had a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave the club if Sunderland failed to win promotion this term and a Championship side made a bid for his services.

It was a frustrating season for Phil Parkinson’s side, as their season was concluded early, after the majority of clubs in League One agreed to curtail this year’s campaign.

Sunderland were in touching distance of the automatic promotion places, but due to the season being concluded on a PPG (points per game) basis, Parkinson’s men missed out on a top-six finish, much to the irritation of the Stadium of Light faithful.

The Black Cats will be hoping they can hit the ground running when the 2020/21 campaign starts later this year, as they look to make a timely return to the Championship.

It will be Sunderland’s third consecutive season in the third tier of English football, and the club’s supporters will be expectant in witnessing their side win promotion.

The Verdict:

This will be pleasing to her for Sunderland supporters.

Scowen seems to have settled into life at the Stadium of Light well, and will surely be frustrated that they weren’t given the opportunity to finish their bid for a top-six finish.

There will have been concerns that he could leave the club, especially with a clause in his contract allowing him to depart in the summer.

If he is to stick around with Sunderland, I expect him to play a key role in their bid for promotion into the Championship next season.