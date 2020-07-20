Report indicates Leeds United outcast’s Elland Road exit is on the horizon

Ouasim Bouy looks like the will finally be on the way out of Leeds United this summer, with his representatives looking to source him a new club.

Leeds signed Bouy back in 2017, but he’s never played a minute of football for the club, who are now planning for life back in the Premier League after promotion was confirmed over the weekend.

Unsurprisingly, Bouy isn’t going to be a part of the club’s future and as his deal at Elland Road ticks away, Mino Raiola is looking to source him a new club.

QUIZ: Do you know the colour of these 40 EFL clubs’ home shirts?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE COLOUR OF BRENTFORD'S HOME SHIRT? Black White Red Red & White stripes

That’s the report that’s coming out of SerieBNews, who suggest that Reggina 1914 and SPAL might be the clubs that offer Bouy a chance to return to Italy and reignite his career.

The 27-year-old had been on the books at Juventus earlier in his career and via a number of loans, he eventually ended up in Leeds.

However, he’s never played for the club and apart from a loan spell with PEC Zwolle where he made 18 appearances, he’s not kicked a ball.

Leeds are now planning for the Premier League after a perfect weekend in the Championship.

Bielsa’s side were promoted on Friday and won the league on Saturday, before winning 3-1 at Derby County on Sunday.

The Verdict

This is really something that’s needed to happen for a while.

Bouy is never seen at Thorp Arch or Elland Road and is just unnecessary baggage for Leeds to be carrying at this moment in time.

The player’s agent needs to source him a club and Leeds need to cut ties.

It’s going to be a summer of tough decisions for Leeds, but this is an easy one to make.

Thoughts? Let us know!