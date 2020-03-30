Report indicates Derby County close to securing key financial boost

Derby County are reportedly close to securing a £30 million loan from the investment company owned by American billionaire Michael Dell, MSD Capital.

The Rams have been linked to Dell previously, with owner Mel Morris suggesting last week that the Covid-19 pandemic may delay a deal.

It does not seem that is the case, however, as the Daily Mail have reported that Derby are close to agreeing a £30 million loan from Dell’s company.

It is understood that the deal includes a commercial loan with strict repayment terms and not an equity investment.

Talks are believed to have begun before the full extent of the global pandemic and the precautionary measures linked to it were understood.

Derby have been looking for new investment for some time and saw a potential deal fall through earlier this year after they were charged by the EFL for breaking spending rules.

It is thought that the hearing and any subsequent punishment for that charge will be delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the pitch, Phillip Cocu’s side may feel that they will have a chance of reaching the play-offs once the season resumes.

Derby are 12th in the Championship but are just five points from the top six with nine games remaining.

Think you know Derby? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 20 How many years ago was the club formed? 134 135 136 137

The Verdict

This looks like good news for the Rams as it appears they are set to receive a key financial boost during what is a very tough time for most EFL clubs.

The fact that Morris and the club are committing to a loan with strict repayment terms indicates that their current financial situation must be a tough one.

Given Morris’ comments last week, it will be interesting to see how quickly this deal is wrapped up.