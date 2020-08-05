Report in Europe reaffirms Leeds’ interest in 26-year-old international

Leeds United remain interested in Iran international Milad Mohammadi according to Belgian newspaper HLN, via Sport Witness.

The Whites are heading back to the Premier League and are naturally looking for ways they can add to their side in the summer window.

Indeed, one area they particularly need to look at adding to is their defence and that could well be supported by the fact they are going after the 26-year-old Gent man, or so reports in Belgium are suggesting.

A fleet-footed player that can operate either as a left-back or left-winger in a more advanced role, there are plenty of traits in his game that suggest he could be a decent player for Marcelo Bielsa’s playing style.

Indeed, he’s versatile and energetic whilst he’s been playing at a good level, and with the likes of Gaetano Berardi out injured – a man that can play left-back – it would make sense to add in this area.

The Verdict

Down the left you’ve got the likes of Barry Douglas and further forwards Jack Harrison – assuming he returns to the club – but Leeds do need to look at beefing up the squad rather than relying on Stuart Dallas being able to play every role.

Mohammadi could be an option they go for, then, though the report does suggest there’s no concrete offer on the table for now.