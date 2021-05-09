Report identifies two Ipswich Town summer transfer targets

Ipswich Town are interested in signing Crewe attacker Owen Dale and Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist this summer, a report from a print edition of The Sun (09/05, p59) has claimed.

A graduate of Crewe’s academy, Dale has scored 15 goals in 105 appearances in all competitions for the League One club, with 12 of those coming this season.

Siegrist meanwhile, has made just over 100 appearances for Dundee United since joining in the summer of 2018, and helped the club win promotion to the Scottish Premiership last season.

According to this latest report, both players are now targets for Ipswich manager Paul Cook, as he looks to revamp his squad ahead of next season.

It has been suggested Siegrist could cost £400,000, while a move for Dale would set the Tractor Boys back £600,000.

As things stand, both players are set to enter the final year of their contracts at their current clubs this summer.

Cook is also said to be keen to add Wigan kit man Ian Craney – who worked under Cook at The DW Stadium – and former Arsenal, Everton and Ipswich striker Francis Jeffers to his coaching team at Portman Road.

The Verdict

These could be a couple of decent signings for Ipswich.

It does seem as though there is going to be a significant revamp of the club’s squad this summer, with plenty of players out of contract at the club.

They will of course, have to replace those outgoing individuals, and both Siegrist and Dale have the experience and record to suggest they could be useful options to help fill those roles at Portman Road.

You also feel that it will be interesting to see if Ipswich are willing to meet those asking prices this summer, but given they desperately need to add to their squad, you feel the board is going to have to back Cook in situations such as this.