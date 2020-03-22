Report identifies the emerging Leeds United talent who Marcelo Bielsa holds in high regard

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa retains high hopes for Under 23s right-back Bryce Hosannah despite having not yet handed him his first-team debut at Elland Road, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Hosannah has been a regular feature in the Whites’ Under-23 side this campaign while he was named on the bench for the 2-0 victory over Huddersfield in December, but the talented 20-year-old is still waiting for his first outing in Bielsa’s side at present.

It is now being reported by Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth that Hosannah remains highly rated by Bielsa, while he is also well-liked by the first-team squad after travelling with them on their pre-season tour of Australia in the summer of 2019.

Hosannah saw the start of his season interrupted by injury as he was forced to undergo surgery in late August, but the former Crystal Palace man has now bounced back from this setback to play an impressive role for Carlos Corberan’s Under-23 side this campaign.

It appears Bielsa is planning a bright future for Hosannah at the club but there are also numerous other bright prospects waiting for their chance to make their mark with this including the likes of Jamie Shackleton, Leif Davis and Pascal Struijk.

Can you score maximum points in this Leeds quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 16 Who scored the first goal of 2019/20 v Bristol City? Mateusz Klich Jack Harrison Patrick Bamford Pablo Hernandez

The Verdict

Hosannah has now had plenty of time to settle into life at Elland Road after signing his first professional deal with the club back in 2017, and it is no surprise to see the right-back making a serious impact in the Under-23 side given his undeniable quality.

The 20-year-old has shown signs of improvement during each of his performances since his injury comeback, while the fact he has been named on the first-team bench provides clear evidence that his progress has been closely watched by Bielsa.

This latest development reflects how it can only be a matter of time before Hosannah is handed his senior debut, but he may need to wait until next season in one of the Whites’ EFL Cup or FA Cup ties where Bielsa may look to utilise more of the squad.