Report identifies possible player makeweight in potential Swansea transfer deal with Premier League club

Tottenham could offer defender Cameron Carter-Vickers to Swansea City as part of a deal to bring Joe Rodon to the North London club, a report from a print edition of The Sun (06/10, p54) has claimed.

Rodon has emerged as a target for Spurs recently as they look to add to central defensive options in what remains of the summer transfer window, although it seems the two clubs are currently some way apart in their valuation of the 22-year-old.

It is thought that Swansea are demanding a fee of around £18million for the Welsh international, while Spurs have apparently offered no more than £7million, and it now seems as though a player plus cash deal could help form a solution to that impasse.

According to the latest reports, Spurs are now considering offering Carter-Vickers to Swansea as part of a deal to secure the services of Rodon, which reduce the financial cost of this deal for the north London club.

Carter-Vickers is of course no stranger to Swansea, having made 33 appearances in all competitions for the Welsh club during a loan spell at The Liberty Stadium in the 2018/19 campaign.

The centre back also spent last season on loan in the Championship, appearing for both Stoke and Luton, and it seemingly available this summer, with the 22-year-old apparently not in the plans of Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

The Verdict

If Swansea are to lose Rodon this summer, then this might not be the worst deal for them to lose him to.

In Carter-Vickers, they would be getting a player who knows the club well, and who would surely be open to the move as he goes in search of some much-needed first-team football.

The fact that Carter-Vickers, like Rodon, is a centre back, could also help here, given it would provide Swansea with a ready made replacement for Rodon, which could be important given the lack of time there is remaining in the transfer window for them to go out and find an alternative themselves.

Even so, you still feel that Tottenham would need to up their offer somewhat, with Carter-Vickers’ lack of experience with the club meaning it is could be argued he is perhaps not worth the £11million needed to take the value of this move up to Swansea’s apparent asking price for Rodon.