Report identifies Championship player as January priority for Celtic

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has made QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel a priority target for the club in the January transfer window, a report from The Daily Mail, via The Daily Record, has claimed.

Osayi-Samuel is out of contract with the Championship club at the end of this season, and QPR manager Mark Warburton recently suggested that he is resigned to losing the winger when his in the coming months.

With his contract expiring in the summer, Osayi-Samuel is free to talk to clubs outside of England next month, when he can sign a pre-contract agreement for next summer.

According to the latest reports however, Lennon is keen to bring him to Parkhead before then, and is said to be aiming to complete an immediate deal for Osayi-Samuel in January.

The Celtic boss is thought to be keen to strengthen his options on the wing in the January window, amid injury issues James Forrest and Mikey Johnston, with Crystal Palace, Rangers and Club Bruges also reportedly interested in the 22-year-old.

Since joining QPR from Blackpool 2017, Osayi-Samuel has made 109 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 12 goals and providing ten assists in that time.

The Verdict

It does seem as though a January move to Celtic could suit all parties.

Neil Lennon’s side do need a lift if they are to have any hope of catching Rangers in the title, race and Osayi-Samuel’s ability means he does have the potential to give them that.

Given the chance to compete for trophies and European football it would give him, you also imagine the player himself would be keen on the move, while if QPR are indeed resigned to lose Osayi-Samuel, it could make sense to let him go in January and receive a fee for the winger, rather than seeing him leave for nothing in the summer.