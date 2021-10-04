Report hints at stance of potential new Derby County owners on Wayne Rooney

One potential Derby County buyer wants to keep Wayne Rooney at the helm but others may want to bring in their own managers despite the cost of sacking him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Amid the off-field chaos and recent administration, Rooney has remained at Pride Park and helped his threadbare squad make a solid start to the season – taking 14 points from their first 11 Championship games in 2021/22.

The administration brought with it a 12-point penalty, meaning the Rams have dropped from mid-table to 24th, and further deductions could yet follow.

The prospect of more punishment from the EFL is likely to put off potential owners but it is understood that there are parties interested – though they may have differing stances on Rooney’s future.

According to Nixon, one potential buyer wants to keep the former England and Manchester United captain at the helm.

However, he has outlined that new prospective owners may have their own managers in mind and look to sack Rooney despite the fact it would not be cheap to do so.

The 35-year-old, meanwhile, has repeatedly pledged his commitment to the East Midlands club.

23 questions about some of Derby County’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 Which of these clubs did Lee Camp not play for? Birmingham City Nottingham Forest Sunderland Aston Villa

The Verdict

After the commitment he has shown and the impressive job that he’s done over the past few months, it would seem harsh for a new owner to arrive at get rid of Rooney.

You can understand that they’ll have their own idea of how they want the club to progress but after everything he’s done for the club this year, moving him on may leave a sour taste in some supporters’ mouths.

That’s hardly an ideal way to start a new ownership but they’ll be able to win the fanbase around if they can get the club back on track.

You feel we could see some movement in terms of a deal over the international break, though fans may have to be more patient than that.

Rooney, meanwhile, is unlikely to be short of suitors should be part ways with the club.