Report hints at potential return for duo after recent Sheffield Wednesday exit

Sheffield Wednesday could look to offer new deals on reduced terms to striker Atdhe Nuhiu and midfielder Kieran Lee, according to Yorkshire Live.

Both players saw their contracts expire with the Owls earlier this summer and are yet to agree terms with a new club.

Wednesday have seen a significant amount of squad turnover following the 2019/20 campaign with a number of their long-serving and key players leaving the club as free agents.

It appears that 31-year-old Nuhiu and 32-year-old Lee could still have a role to play at Hillsborough, however, and may be offered new deals at some point this summer.

A report from Yorkshire Live has suggested that the financial fallout of the long delay to the season and current global circumstances means that Championship sides are unlikely to spend a lot this summer meaning that Lee and Nuhiu could be offered new contracts by Wednesday but at reduced terms.

Nuhiu spent seven years at Hillsborough – making 277 appearances for the Owls and finding the net 50 times in total.

Lee featured 217 times during his eight-year spell with Wednesday, having joined from Oldham Athletic in 2021.

The ultimate Sheffield Wednesday end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

1 of 14 What position did Sheffield Wednesday finish in the 2019/20 season? 15th 16th 17th 18th

The Verdict

Given the current financial circumstances, it is no surprise that the club may consider bringing back both Lee and Nuhiu on reduced terms – whether the players will be happy with that is another issue entirely.

There has been lots of talk about a clear-out at Wednesday and while the player turnover this summer shows the Owls are serious about doing just that, it won’t be a quick process.

It may not be the most exciting player news but if the duo are both brought back as squad players, they could be useful for Monk next term.