Report hints at potential course Leeds’ preparations for restart could follow

According to Leeds Live, Leeds United could be the target of a number of Premier League clubs as a potential opponent for friendlies before things kick off once again this season.

The green light has been given for the Premier League and Championship campaigns to return in the middle of this month and that certainly looks set to be an exciting prospect, with friendlies also now allowed to be arranged providing clubs are fairly local to one another.

Indeed, according to the report, the likes of Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Burnley and Sheffield United are all within the 90-minute drive permitted to make to play out one of these friendlies.

Of course, it remains to be seen if such a match gets organised but plenty of sides see Leeds as one of the best challenges they can take on right now outside of the top flight.

The Verdict

Whether a friendly would be arranged between Leeds and Manchester United is another thing altogether but there are plenty of good sides in the area, including Liverpool and Manchester City.

Clubs need to get up to speed as soon as possible and it’d be no surprise to see at least some decide that a friendly game between now and the restart would make sense.