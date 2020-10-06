Report hints at Nottingham Forest action over potential Sabri Lamouchi replacement

Nottingham Forest have been “checking into” potential Sabri Lamouchi replacements, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

After missing out on the play-offs in nightmarish circumstances last term, the Reds have made a dreadful start to Lamouchi’s second season in charge and are yet to win a single game.

Only Sheffield Wednesday, who started the season with a 12-point deduction, and newly promoted Wycombe are below Forest in the Championship and it appears the Frenchman’s days at the City Ground could be numbered.

Nixon has reported that action has been taken over his potential replacement, with the club assessing their options.

People at Forest have been checking into other managers. So that’s not a great sign for Lamouchi. Although it is normal behaviour these days. https://t.co/yvkHTs7yr8 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 6, 2020

A report from the Mirror earlier today indicated that Lamouchi is set to be sacked later this week.

It is understood that the Reds owner Evangelos Marinakis opted against a change after Forest missed out on the play-offs last term but is set to pull the trigger during the international break.

Lamouchi has been backed significantly in the transfer market this summer with 13 new players joining the club.

Reports from France have indicated that the 48-year-old coach has other options with Qatari side Al Duhail thought to be keen.

Do these celebrities support Nottingham Forest or Derby County?

1 of 12 Niall Horan? Forest Derby

The Verdict

It looks like a matter of when and not if for Lamouchi at the moment with multiple reports indicating his days at the City Ground are numbered.

You never like to see a manager get the sack but doing it in the international break makes a lot of sense, particularly if they have another option lined up.

Nixon’s report has indicated they’re trying to make sure they do just that before pulling the trigger.