Report hints at future financial boost for Birmingham City from Bellingham deal

Birmingham City will receive a £20 million transfer fee from Borussia Dortmund for teenager Jude Bellingham and “a sizeable portion of any sell-on fee”, according to a report from The Athletic.

Bellingham’s emergence has been one of the talking points of the 2019/20 EFL season, as the 17-year-old has turned heads with his impressive displays.

The midfielder was handed his debut by Pep Clotet in August and has gone on to make 38 appearances in total, scoring four times and providing three assists.

The Blues academy product was in-demand ahead of the upcoming window with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Dortmund all linked.

The latter eventually won the race for Bellingham and a report from The Athletic has detailed the details of the deal.

According to the report, Birmingham are set to receive a £20 million transfer fee for the 17-year-old, who will earn wages in the region of €3 million (£2.7m).

Additionally, it is understood that the Blues will receive “a sizeable portion of any sell-on fee”.

Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Birmingham City players wear? Have a go now!

1 of 14 What number shirt does Lee Camp wear? 1 13 27 33

The Verdict

Where Bellingham will move this summer has been a running saga for much of the season and with the teenager on his way to Dortmund, it’s interesting to get an insight into the details of the deal.

The negotiated “sizeable portion” of the sell-on fee looks particularly promising from a Birmingham perspective and could bring a massive financial boost down the line.

Blues fans will now have even more of a reason to hope that Bellingham grows into the player that many think he can be while at Dortmund.