Report hints at Derby summer move for Chelsea icon

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney could look to sign Crystal Palace centre back Gary Cahill this summer, a report from The Athletic has suggested.

After seven trophy-laden years with Chelsea where he made almost 300 appearances, Cahill joined Palace in the summer of 2019, and his since gone on to feature 44 times in all competitions for the Eagles to date.

Cahill is however, out of contract at Selhurst Park at the end of this season meaning he could be on the move again this summer, and it now seems as though Derby could look to take advantage of that.

According to this latest update, it is thought that Rooney could look to make a move for Cahill this summer, as he looks to boost his defensive options at Pride Park.

Rooney and Cahill will of course already be familiar with each other, having previously played together for England during their international careers.

Which eight of these 20 players never scored a goal for Derby?

1 of 20 Has Nathan Byrne ever scored for Derby? Yes No

This season, Derby finished 21st in the Championship table, only avoiding relegation to League One on the final day of the campaign.

The Verdict

This could be a very good signing for Derby if they are able to get it done.

With Andre Wisdom and Curtis Davies out of contract, and George Edmundson, Teden Mengi and Matt Clarke all coming to end of their loan deals with the club, the Rams certainly need to add to their defensive options this summer.

Given he has shown that he can still do a job in the Premier League during his time with Palace, it does seem as though Cahill could be a reliable option for Derby to help fill those roles.

His experience could also make him an asset for the club in other senses, given the insight he would be able to provide for the young players coming through the ranks at Pride Park.