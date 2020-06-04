Report from Spain could leave door open for Leeds to complete signing

Spanish outlet El Dia is reporting that Juan Foyth is set to leave Tottenham this summer after falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho, and that could pave the way for Leeds United to strike and sign him up.

The defender has been at Spurs for a while but has never really managed to force his way into the team thanks to the form of the likes of Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and latterly Davinson Sanchez.

Indeed, it sounds as though Foyth could now be on the move this summer and that will be a potential boost to Leeds, with Football Insider reporting last month that the Whites retain an interest in signing him under Marcelo Bielsa.

A young defender, Leeds need options at centre-back, even if Ben White stays, and if Bielsa can see potential in his fellow Argentine, who’s to say that it wouldn’t prove a successful move?

The Verdict

Foyth has great potential but is now at the stage where he needs a move to start realising that.

Leeds would be a great club for him to learn and start playing more under a manager like Bielsa, and perhaps they have a great chance of getting him in.