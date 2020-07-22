Report explains struggles Portsmouth face to get midfielder deal done

According to the Portsmouth News, the potential salary cap to be placed on League One sides could scupper Portsmouth’s chances of signing Cameron McGeehan for next season.

Pompey are one of the biggest sides in League One and, naturally, can afford bigger wages than a lot of their competition.

They are against the salary cap idea, then, but, at the same time, a lot of the clubs in the third and fourth-tier are for it.

For Portsmouth, then, it means a £2.5m budget will be placed on the club when their current figures stand at £4m.

The report reveals that McGeehan is on £6k-a-week at Barnsley and so, simple maths dictates, that a permanent move would be hard to do if financial restrictions are in place.

The Verdict

Portsmouth will be looking to make some decent signings this summer as they look to improve on two play-off finishes in the last two campaigns.

They naturally have a bigger budget than most sides in the league and will want to use that to sign some players but, clearly, they might have their hands tied if the EFL does impose a salary cap on the third and fourth tiers.