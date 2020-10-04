Report explains potential sticking point in player’s potential Brentford departure

Said Benrahma’s wage demands are putting Premier League clubs off a possible move for the Brentford forward, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Following an outstanding campaign last season, a summer exit for Benrahma had seemed inevitable following the Bees’ failure to win promotion to the Premier League, but as things stand, the Algerian remains a part of Thomas Frank’s squad, with little more than a few days remaining in the transfer window.

Now it seems as though part of the reason behind that is becoming clear, with the latest reports claiming that Benrahma’s wages demands are causing something of a problem for those interested clubs.

It is thought that the forward is asking for a five-year deal worth around £60,000-a-week plus addons, meaning any club that sign Benrahma would be paying around £16million, were he to stay for the whole five years.

Crystal Palace are said to be interested in the 25-year-old, but those wages demands, combined with a £20million transfer fee to secure his services from Brentford, are apparently too expensive for the Eagles at this moment in time.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on Benrahma’s current contract with Brentford, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Verdict

There is clearly plenty for Benrahma to consider here.

On the one hand, you can’t blame him for wanting to secure a decent pay packet for himself, and he has arguably shown he is value for that with his performances for Brentford over the past couple of seasons.

However, you also have to feel that he will be desperate for a move to the Premier League, and you have to feel that the chance to play at that level is worth him reducing his demands somewhat, especially given he would still be on a decent wage, and his career would not be over at the end of that five-year deal, meaning he would still have a chance to earn more for himself after that point.

Indeed, you can’t blame Palace for being careful with their finances given the current global situation, so it does seem as though there does need to be some form of compromise formed here in order for this deal to stand a chance of getting done.