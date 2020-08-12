Report explains potential Sheffield Wednesday edge in defender race

Sheffield Wednesday could have the upper hand in the chase for Frederico Venancio as their offer to take him permanently could be more financially appealing to his current club Vitória Guimarães, according to O Jogo via Sport Witness.

The Owls are interested in bringing back the defender and could look to move for him in the near future.

A player that will know Wednesday well, he could be a good addition for them as they aim to bolster their squad and Vitoria’s stance on the player could also help them along in trying to get him.

According to the report, the Portuguese side would like to sell him as he is one of their top earners and, as yet, only loan offers have come in which means if the Owls do make a move they might well encourage the defender to try and move back to Sheffield.

The Verdict

Wednesday need to look at getting a few more players in this summer and it might well make sense for them to bring in Venancio as he’d surely settle quickly.

Whether his wages are a problem remains to be seen but his current club might prefer a permanent deal and if that helps the Owls with targeting him it could well work out nicely.