Report explains Nottm Forest snag as club plans for future

As per the Nottingham Post, work on the City Ground has been delayed with Nottingham Forest hoping to start redeveloping their stadium in the summer as they look ahead to the future.

Reds fans will remain hopeful that the season is going to resume at some point as they look to get themselves back into the Premier League.

Indeed, the overall plan is to be in the top flight with a revamped City Ground but, right now, the facelift has hit a bit of a snag – though the Reds are confident that the work is still going to be done.

As per the report, the 15-month long development was due to kick off in the summer but that is under threat now with as planning approval has yet to be granted and there are also issues with planning for the residential development around the City Ground that was due to be worked on.

The report underlines that the Reds are fully committed to the project, but it remains to be seen exactly when it gets going now, with this story in mind.

The Verdict

It’s a setback for the Reds but, with everything going on at the moment, perhaps work wouldn’t have started on time even with no problems at the planning stage.

The Reds remain fully intent on working on the City Ground and fans will be pleased with that but it remains to be seen exactly when things will kick off now.