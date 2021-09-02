Report explains how Wolves failed with late transfer swoop for Sheffield United man

Wolves considered a Deadline Day move for Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie but they didn’t have time to do a deal.

It had been reported that Wanderers made a late move for Kieffer Moore, although Cardiff wouldn’t entertain a move for the target man, with the offer lodged by the Premier League side thought to be way below their valuation.

Whilst that was well know, Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed that McBurnie was also on Wolves’ radar, but with hours to go before the deadline it meant a move was not possible.

In the end, Bruno Lage didn’t add a natural number nine to his squad on the final day, even though many fans will feel they have enough options in that department.

A move for McBurnie would’ve been a surprise considering he managed just one goal in the top-flight in the previous campaign, whilst he has failed to find the net in five Championship appearances so far this season.

The 25-year-old was a big-money signing for the Blades in the summer of 2019 and he enjoyed a positive first year at Bramall Lane.

The verdict

Firstly, you’d have to say that this would’ve been a shock transfer, as McBurnie was poor last season and Wolves are a side that should have aspirations for the top half.

In fairness, he did do well in his first Premier League season, but you would still think he has a lot to prove in the top-flight.

From the Blades perspective, they need a big year from McBurnie, so it’s probably for the best all-round that the Scotsman stayed at Bramall Lane and he now needs to rediscover his best form and become a key man for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side.

