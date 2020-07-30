Report explains how Tottenham, West Brom could decide Bristol City star’s future

The future of Tottenham and West Brom target Vedat Muriqi could end up deciding where Famara Diedhiou is playing his football next season, according to Turkish outlet Yenisafak.

The powerful Bristol City striker is a target of Fenerbache’s, according to the report, but he will only move there if there is a space for him at the club in the squad.

Indeed, Muriqi is currently the man that might have to move on to make room and that is where West Brom and Spurs come in.

The report suggests that the pair are currently looking at the forward as a potential signing for the summer window and, if he moves, a domino effect would be triggered.

From a Robins point of view, then, they could be hoping that both sides decide against Muriqi this summer, though that is largely out of their hands.

The Verdict

Of course, just because Muriqi might move doesn’t guarantee that Diedhiou will and Robins fans will be holding onto that.

He’s a good striker and the Robins would surely like to keep him as a part of their squad as they challenge for the play-offs next season.

A new manager is needed first and foremost, though, and it remains to be seen who that ends up being as well.