Report explains how Manchester United have had hopes boosted over EFL deal

Leicester City’s signing of Cengiz Under could see their interest in David Brooks and that could pave the way for Manchester United to try and land the midfielder, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Foxes were linked with the Bournemouth winger earlier on in the window, along with United, with them hoping to bring in a new wide-man for the new season.

Indeed, they have achieved that now with Under arriving at the club and now it looks as though United could well be alone in trying to sign Brooks, if they decide to submit a bid.

The Red Devils are yet to lodge anything concrete for the Cherries’ wide-man so far, however, with the window so far proving a frustrating experience for fans of the club.

The report reveals that Jadon Sancho remains the top target but, if he cannot be signed, Brooks could be turned to.

The Verdict

Obviously, fans are not pleased with United at the moment but there is still time for things to turn around and it remains to be seen what they can produce in the coming weeks.

Faith has been lost in the recruitment team at Old Trafford and the rest of this month and into October could well set the tone for the rest of the season at the club.