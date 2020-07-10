Report explains how Leeds hopes could be boosted in Ben White pursuit

Leeds United sent out a statement to the chasing pack last night at Elland Road in the Sky Bet Championship, as they battered Stoke City 5-0.

The Whites have got West Brom, Brentford and Fulham all still looking at a top two spot right now, but it is the men from Elland Road that are leading the way with four games to go.

Indeed, if they achieve promotion it will be thoroughly deserved and then they’ll be looking to add to their side in the summer.

Sussex Live, too, has explained how Ben White’s chances of joining the club, or any other from Brighton could be increased by the current set-up at the Seagulls.

Indeed, according to the report, Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk’s relationship at the heart of the club’s defence is so strong that even a player as good as White might find it hard to force his way in.

That, in turn, could mean he is looking for a move in the summer and with him loving his time at Elland Road, perhaps there is a chance a permanent stay could be on the cards in Yorkshire.

The Verdict

Brighton have got some good defenders at the club and White, for all the success he has had this season, could well find it tough to force his way into Potter’s plans in Sussex.

So the report suggests, at least, and perhaps Leeds will be able to use that to their advantage and get him joining on a permanent deal.