Report emerges linking Fulham with Barcelona star

Fulham have been linked with the ambitious signing of Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, as per reports from Libero.

Fulham are preparing to embark on life back in the Premier League, and are seemingly looking to strengthen their backline with the remarkable signing of Pique.

Pique – who has won eight La Liga titles and won the Champions League three times with Barca – is reportedly open to quitting the Catalan giants after a hugely disappointing season.

The 33-year-old has made 543 appearances for Barcelona during a 12-year spell at the Nou Camp, but with two years remaining on his contract, his time at Barca could soon be coming to an end.

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Fulham actually true?

1 of 10 Aleksandar Mitrovic netted 26 league goals in the 2019/20 season. True or false? True False

The centre-half has also made 103 appearances for Spain, lifting the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

According to Libero, Fulham have made an approach for Pique. The offer is said to be “not inconsiderable”, with Barca now weighing up the approach.

Fulham spent big upon their return to the Premier League in 2018/19 with the additions of Jean Michael Seri and André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, but the arrival of Pique would undoubtedly signal a massive statement of intent.

The Verdict

This would obviously be an outstanding signing for Fulham.

Pique is a world-class defender who has played at the highest level for one of the biggest clubs in world football for over a decade now.

Bringing someone of his experience and calibre to Craven Cottage would undoubtedly be a massive coup, but it’s hard to believe it as his wages will be sky-high.