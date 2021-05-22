Report emerges concerning Wolves and former Nottingham Forest figure

Wolves are lining up former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi as a replacement for Nuno Espirito Santo, according to a report from Football Insider.

It was announced yesterday that Nuno was set to leave Molineux after a four-year spell that has seen them win promotion to the Premier League and establish themselves in the top tier.

The search for his replacement appears to be well underway, with Football Insider revealing that Lamouchi is a leading contender to take charge of the top-flight club.

It is understood that the Frenchman was lined up by Wolves last summer amid fears that Nuno would depart.

Having missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the 2019/20 season and started the following campaign terribly, Lamouchi was sacked by Forest in October and swiftly replaced by Chris Hughton.

The 49-year-old has since taken charge of Qatari side Al-Duhail, meaning compensation would need to be agreed were he to move to Wolves.

The Verdict

Given the disastrous way things ended for him at the City Ground, there are likely to be a fair few Forest supporters with raised eyebrows following this report.

Lamouchi was in touching distance of taking them to the play-offs for the first time in nearly a decade but it all fell apart in the run-in.

Despite backing him in the summer window, the Reds hierarchy pulled the trigger fairly quickly amid the shaky start to the 2020/21 season but that doesn’t seem to have damaged his reputation too much.

Neutrals can only hope that if this happens, next season’s cup draws are kind to us and see Lamouchi back at the City Ground.