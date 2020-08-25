Report discusses Huddersfield Town man’s likely exit, Premier League side named

Huddersfield Town defender Terrance Kongolo has reportedly been ‘offered’ to Fenerbahce, but Fulham are likely to be in the mix to sign the defender too.

Kongolo has been on the books at Town since the summer of 2017 and was part of their squads in the Premier League between 2017 and 2019.

The 26-year-old dropped down into the Championship last summer and made 11 appearances in the second-tier before heading out on loan to Fulham.

However, injury limited him to just one appearance for the Cottagers, who won promotion without the service of their on loan defender.

According to Fotospor, agents have offered Kongolo to Turkey, but there is said to be competition a little closer to home in the form of Fulham.

Scott Parker’s side are planning for life back in the Premier League after wining the play-offs earlier this month.

In addition to that, it is claimed that Kongolo is also attracting the interest of AZ Alkmaar.

At the defender’s current club, Carlos Corberan is looking to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Danny Cowley at the end of last season.

The Verdict

It appears that Kongolo isn’t going to be a part of the new regime at Town.

A high-profile move awaits, whether that’s to Turkey, Holland or even the Premier League.

In terms of the interest in England, it’s easy to understand why Fulham might want Kongolo back. His injury was unfortunate and Parker clearly rates him, so surely he’d want a second look.

Ultimately, for Huddersfield, they need to get players like this off the books as soon as possible to give Corberan the right environment to work in.

Players coming and going every day is never healthy.

