Report details why Leeds United and West Brom might have to wait even longer to resume promotion push

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion could face a further wait to their hopes of securing automatic promotion to the Premier League this season, with the EFL considering not re-starting the campaign until at least the start of June, according to the Football Insider.

The Whites are currently sitting on top of the Championship table, with a one-point lead over second placed West Bromwich Albion, while the pair are seven and six points clear respectively of third placed Fulham, heading into the final nine matches of the season.

Both clubs will therefore be amongst the most keen to get the season back up and running, so that they can look to get themselves over the line and secure a return to the Premier League, although they will be needing to ensure that their respective squads are prepared and have not been affected too much by the break in the campaign.

It is thought that the possibility of clubs starting ‘pre-season’ type schedules on the training ground at the start of May is being discussed, which could provide a chance for clubs to get their players back up to full fitness before the campaign would then resume at the start of June.

The verdict

This update might not be the worst news for either Leeds or West Brom, with the potential plan to give clubs a month back on the training ground before re-starting the campaign, meaning that both Marcelo Bielsa and Slaven Bilic could get the chance to assess where their players are mentally and physically.

That could therefore allow them to ensure that when the season does eventually resume, that their key players are all fully fit and ready to take on the final nine matches of the season and see their respective promotion pushes over the line.

For the Whites in particular it will be crucial to ensure that the squad has managed to recover both mentally and physically from the break in the season, with Leeds having missed out on promotion in the end of season run in last term, which they will be desperate to avoid doing this time around.

It will be vital you feel that both Leeds and West Brom re-start with a positive result, which would then avoid any potential speculation over whether the break has derailed them slightly, so having another month to prepare might not be a bad thing for either side.

