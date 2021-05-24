Report details where Aston Villa stand on potential £40m Norwich City transfer agreement

Norwich City playmaker, Emi Buendia, is of interest to Aston Villa heading into the summer transfer window but it isn’t clear whether they will pursue a move for him ahead of 2021/22.

Buendia has shone in a Norwich shirt over the course of the last three seasons, making 113 league appearances, which have resulted in an incredible 24 goals and 35 assists across two years in the Championship and one in the Premier League.

The Argentinian has just helped Norwich win promotion back into the Premier League under Daniel Farke, but there’s speculation bubbling away surrounding his future.

The Athletic note that Aston Villa are in the market for a new forward this summer and how Buendia is someone that they see as a candidate to arrive.

However, it is also claimed to be unclear whether or not Dean Smith’s side will settle on the 24-year-old as their ‘final pick’.

Previously, Villa splashed the cash to land Ollie Watkins from the Championship’s promotion race, signing the forward from Brentford last summer.

Ezri Konsa and Matty Cash are other Championship players previously brought in at Aston Villa, with that pair established in Smith’s back-four and knocking on the door of an England call-up after a standout 2020/21.

Can you name the Norwich City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 1. 2020/21 Oliver Skipp & Kenny McLean Kenny McLean & Emi Buendia Emi Buendia & Grant Hanley Emi Buendia & Oliver Skipp

The Verdict

One way or another Buendia is going to be playing Premier League football next season, but right now it feels more likely that it is going to be away from Norwich rather than with them.

There’s actually a gulf in what Villa can offer in comparison to Norwich too.

Smith’s side will surely be looking up at Europe next season, whilst Norwich’s aim will be to just stay in the Premier League. What Buendia needs for his development is probably more of the former.

That being said, it isn’t crystal clear whether Villa will want Buendia in the end, particularly given his £40m valuation.

Thoughts? Let us know!