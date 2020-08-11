Report details update on West Ham United interest in versatile QPR ace

Queens Park Rangers are yet to receive any concrete offers for Ryan Manning, despite West Ham United’s interest in the player being widely reported.

Mark Warburton is preparing for another year in the Championship in 2020/21, with his first year in West London a steady, yet uninspiring, one and the R’s drifting to mid-table.

Naturally, some of his side’s better performing players are attracting interest now, with Manning seemingly on the radar of West Ham manager, David Moyes.

However, there’s been no concrete approach from the Hammers, with a report from West London Sport offering an update on Manning’s situation.

Despite the fact there’s been no approach for the left-back, Moyes’ interest in the potential availability of the player is noted.

Manning, 24, has excellent versatility and can play as either a midfielder or left-back.

In 2019/20, he made 41 appearances in the Championship for the R’s, scoring four goals and registering seven assists for Warburton’s side.

The Verdict

There’s little surprise that Manning is on the radar of a few clubs this summer, with the 24-year-old an exceptional Championship player.

He’s probably ready for a chance in the Premier League and West Ham could certainly benefit from the qualities he brings. That’s mainly his versatility, but also his use of the ball and positional sense.

No approach has been made yet, but the summer is young and things can change quickly.

