Report details update on Nathan Ferguson’s future as West Brom & Crystal Palace await final developments

West Bromwich Albion full-back Nathan Ferguson is expected to begin the 2020/21 season with Crystal Palace, with reports indicating he has played his last game for the Baggies.

Ferguson burst onto the scene at the start of the 2019/20 season under Slaven Bilic, debuting in the Championship on the opening day of the season against Nottingham Forest.

The 19-year-old quickly racked up 21 appearances for the Baggies, scoring his first goal for the club in a 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers in late September.

However, a knee injury halted his involvement and it now looks certain that he will be leaving West Brom ahead of next season.

The Athletic have provided an update on Ferguson, who is expected to start next season with Crystal Palace when his deal with Albion expires, whether that’s at the end of the 19/20 season or on July 1st when he technically becomes a free agent.

The season’s restart set for June 20th and its conclusion set to spill well into the summer, but Ferguson will not be available to Bilic due to his knee rehab.

Despite Ferguson’s inevitable departure, West Brom are hoping it is a summer to remember, with Bilic’s side second in the table and in a commanding position to win promotion to the Premier League.

The Verdict

It’s disappointing for West Brom that Ferguson isn’t going to be a part of their future, particularly when you consider the impact he had at the start of the campaign.

Whilst confirmation of the next steps are pending, it appears like Palace will be getting their hands on the 19-year-old, who will hope to transition well in the Premier League on the back of his injury.

For Albion, they will have to put this saga behind them and focus on the task at hand, which could see them join Ferguson and Palace in the Premier League.

