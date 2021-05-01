Report details update as Tottenham and Swansea City saga potentially looms

Tottenham are reportedly set to wait until the summer to appoint their new manager indicating they’re hoping to land a coach already in a job, with Swansea City’s Steve Cooper thought to be a candidate.

Jose Mourinho was sacked by the club last month due to a drop in form, with ex-player Ryan Mason stepping up from his academy role to take interim charge.

With Mason at the helm, Tottenham suffered defeat to Manchester City in the recent EFL Cup final but it seems the north London club are prepared to be patient before appointing Mourinho’s permanent replacement.

Sky Sports has reported that Spurs are set to wait until the summer to hire their new permanent manager.

It is believed that suggests the Premier League outfit are keen to hold discussions with coaches that are currently employed and would have to wait until the season finishes before moving.

Among those may be Cooper, with The Telegraph revealing last month that the Swansea boss is on Spurs’ radar.

The 41-year-old took charge of the Swans ahead of the 2019/20 campaign and has led his side to the play-offs in back-to-back seasons, with his development of their young players – including Tottenham 2020 signing Ben Rodon – particularly impressive.

The Verdict

Spurs’ decision to wait until the end of the season to allow them to speak to managers that are currently employed suggests that Cooper could still be in the running for the position.

The Welshman has done a fantastic job in his first role in senior management but the step up to a ‘top six’ club would be a massive one.

That’s not to say that he wouldn’t be capable of succeeding but rather that Spurs may be looking for someone with more experience.

Even so, it’s understandable if Swans fans are a little concerned giving he does seem to still be in the running.