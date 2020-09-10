Report details transfer action taken by EFL man with Aston Villa in pursuit

Bournemouth striker Josh King has reportedly changed agent as he looks to push for a Premier League move, with Aston Villa keen on signing him.

The Cherries were relegated from the top flight last term and have sold a number of their most valuable assets ahead of their return to the Championship.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has joined Sheffield United, Manchester City snapped up defender Nathan Ake, while Callum Wilson has signed for Newcastle United.

It appears King could be the next to go as it is understood that Villa are keen on signing the Norway international, despite recently landing Ollie Watkins in a £33 million deal from Brentford.

According to The Athletic, the 28-year-old has changed agent as he looks to secure a move back to the Premier League this summer.

A product of the Manchester United academy, King has fired in 48 Premier League goals across the last five seasons – including netting 17 times in the 2016/17 campaign.

The Bournemouth goalscorer was linked with a return to Old Trafford in January but the Red Devils opted to sign Odion Oghalo on loan instead.

It appears Villa could be set to benefit from that move and King has taken action to grease the wheels of a potential deal.

The Verdict

This is great news from a Villa perspective as it seems the 28-year-old has been proactive in his attempts to return to the top flight.

Bringing in both King and Watkins in the same window would represent some excellent business from the Premier League club, particularly if they also hold on to Jack Grealish.

On the other hand, King and Dominic Solanke could prove a ferocious strike partnership for the Cherries should he stay.

With that in mind, you feel Bournemouth are likely prepared to play hardball over the Norweigan striker.