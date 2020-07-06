Report details thoughts of Jean-Kevin Augustin camp on the back of Leeds United exit

Jean-Kevin Augustin has no expectation that he will play for Leeds United again, with the striker’s loan spell cut short and Marcelo Bielsa’s side opted to press on with their promotion push without him.

Leeds took a chance on Augustin back in January, signing him on loan with the view to a permanent deal.

However, the deal hasn’t worked out and Augustin has departed Leeds with under an hour of football under his belt, which came via three cameo appearances from the bench.

Injuries have hampered him and he’s been unable to meet the demands of Bielsa’s infamous training regime, with a departure confirmed last week.

An article from The Athletic has moved to discuss Augustin briefly, revealing that the player isn’t expecting to play for Leeds again on the back of his loan spell coming to an end, despite the fact there’s the option for Leeds to make the deal permanent ahead of 2020/21.

In wake of Augustin’s departure, Leeds are motoring on in the race for promotion in the Championship, with Patrick Bamford scoring in Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Blackburn Rovers.

That was Bamford’s 15th goal of the season, with the striker now scoring two goals in four appearances since the campaign restarted late last month.

The Verdict

This isn’t really much of a surprise.

Augustin hasn’t managed to settle at Elland Road and there are just so many red flags, which tell you that Leeds aren’t going to go in search of a permanent deal for the striker.

Bielsa’s training is unique and if you aren’t standing up to that, you’ve not got much chance of getting a chance on a Saturday afternoon.

It is unfortunate for Augustin, but the 23-year-old and Leeds need to move on now if they can duck out of the obligation to buy with Leipzig.

