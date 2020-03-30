Report details talks over Jude Bellingham’s Birmingham City exit as Chelsea battle Manchester United for deal

Chelsea are reportedly keen to beat out Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in the race for Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham and had held talks with him over a move to Stamford Bridge prior to the delay to the season.

The 16-year-old has been fantastic for the Blues this season and looks one of the brightest prospects in the Championship.

Bellingham made his debut at the start of the 2019/20 campaign and has gone on to make 35 appearances in total – contributing four goals and three assists.

His performances appear to have turned the heads of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

United’s pursuit of Bellingham has been well documented over the last few weeks, however, it seems securing the teenager’s services is not going to be an easy task.

According to the Mirror, Chelsea are also keen on signing the Birmingham man and had held talks with his representatives over a move to Stamford Bridge before the season was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Premier League due also face some competition from overseas as the Daily Mail has reported that Bundesliga giants Dortmund are interested in signing the midfielder.

Think you know Birmingham City? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 20 1, What year was the club formed? 1870 1875 1880 1885

The Verdict

This looks like a transfer saga that could dominate much of the summer.

Birmingham may be set to lose an excellent prospect, however, it looks as though they’re set to end up with a very appealing fee given all the interest in Bellingham.

He has some very interesting suitors – Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have both shown their willingness to put faith in young players this season, while the development of Jadon Sancho at Dortmund indicates that could be an exciting destination.

It is going to be interesting to see how it pans out.