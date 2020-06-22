Report details stance of Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham amid Man United and Dortmund interest

Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham is reportedly expecting to leave the Championship club this summer, with Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United battling for the £30 million midfielder.

The 16-year-old’s emergence has been one of the talking points of the EFL this season, with Bellingham having added four goals and three assists in his 36 appearances for the Blues.

The midfielder, who has been utilised on both flanks as well as in the centre, was handed his debut by Pep Clotet in August.

Bellingham still has a year left on his current deal at St Andrew’s but, according to the Manchester Evening Post, he expects to leave the club this summer.

The report claims that the teenager is anticipating a transfer but wants first-team football, so could be loaned back to the Blues.

It is understood that United and Dortmund are battling it out for Bellingham, who is thought to be worth around £30 million, with Chelsea having cooled their interest in the 16-year-old.

It looks set to be an interesting summer for Birmingham, who could have money to spend after the potential sale of the in-demand prospect and will no longer be led by Clotet with the Spaniard set to leave at the end of the season.

Do these 11 celebrities support Birmingham City or not? Have a go now!

1 of 11 Jasper Carrott? Yes No

The Verdict

This is unlikely to come as a huge surprise to Blues fans but it’s interesting to get an update on Bellingham’s stance on the situation.

The prospect of him returning on loan next season and his drive for first-team football is good news, however, and could mean that the Bluenoses don’t have to say goodbye to the 16-year-old just yet.

It is going to be very interesting to see where the teenager ends up and how he continues to develop.

For the Blues, the financial boost that his sale could bring could be huge for whoever the incoming manager is due to the flexibility it may allow him in the transfer market.