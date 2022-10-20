Report details Sheffield Wednesday’s current stance regarding 20-year-old’s future

Sheffield Wednesday are willing to sanction a loan move for Will Trueman, according to a report from The Star.

It is understood that the 20-year-old could be allowed to leave the club on a temporary basis after making his first senior appearance in the Owls’ EFL Trophy clash with Leicester City’s Under-21 side.

Trueman marked this particular milestone in his career by scoring at Hillsborough as Wednesday sealed a 2-0 victory.

Whereas Owls manager Darren Moore will be unable to facilitate loan moves to other Football League sides until January, he can currently send his prospects to non-league sides.

Therefore, if a team does express an interest in signing Trueman, a switch could potentially occur in the coming weeks.

Although Trueman will be keen to push for a place in Wednesday’s team for their upcoming clashes with Lincoln City and Bristol Rovers, he is unquestionably facing an uphill task due to the strength of the club’s squad.

Having secured back-to-back victories over Cheltenham Town and Cambridge United in the third-tier, Moore’s side will be brimming with confidence heading into their showdown with Lincoln City on Saturday.

By securing all three points in this fixture, the Owls could close the gap between them and league leaders Plymouth Argyle if their promotion rivals slip up in their clash with Bristol Rovers.

The Verdict

Given that Wednesday have been eliminated from the EFL Trophy, Trueman’s game-time is set to be extremely limited as he is currently having to compete for position with the likes of Barry Bannan, Tyreeq Bakinson, Will Vaulks, George Byers and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

If this report turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see whether the midfielder will attract some potential suitors.

At this stage of his career, Trueman will find it extremely beneficial to play senior football week-in, week-out.

Under the guidance of the right manager, the midfielder could potentially make considerable strides in terms of his development before returning to Hillsborough.

