Report details Sheffield Wednesday duo with key worry ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Sheffield Wednesday pair, Barry Bannan and Moses Odubajo, are walking a disciplinary tightrope ahead of this evening’s clash with Nottingham Forest and need to avoid a booking to swerve suspension.

Tony Pulis is tasked with getting on top of Wednesday’s poor discipline, but there’s significant worry heading to the City Ground tonight.

Bannan’s fourth caution of the season came against Barnsley on Saturday, whilst Odubajo has been walking a tightrope since the defeat to Norwich.

The Sheffield Star report how both have to avoid a booking tonight at the City Ground, otherwise they will be banned on Saturday when Wednesday take on Coventry City.

The cut-off point for a one-game suspension is the 19th game of the season, with players then needing to collect ten cautions before they are handed a two-game ban.

Pulis takes Wednesday to the City Ground tonight looking to pick up his first win as Wednesday boss.

As things stand, the Owls have collected nine points in total this season (15 if you account for their point deduction), which leaves them bottom. Forest are currently hovering outside the bottom three on goal difference, having picked up 13 points.

The verdict

Pulis can’t afford to leave out Bannan or Odubajo, who have been mainstays in the side since he was appointed the club’s manager.

That puts them on the line in terms of Saturday, but you can’t back out with them in the starting XI. Tonight is, simply, too important.

You feel that if Wednesday lose to Forest, they are beginning to miss out on too many opportunities to claw themselves to safety.

Of course, there’s still a long time to go, but tonight is massive.

