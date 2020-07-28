Report details QPR’s plan to secure deal for West Ham forward

QPR are reportedly keen to bring West Ham United striker Jordan Hugill back to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this summer and want him to be included in any deal with the east London club for Ebere Eze.

The 28-year-old spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan with the R’s and finished as their joint-top scorer – scoring 15 goals in all competitions.

It looks set to be an eventful summer for the Championship club with a number of sides linked with key men Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebere Eze.

The Hammers are thought to be keen on Eze, who QPR are understood to value at £20 million-plus, and it appears the west London club are keen to use that interest to their advantage.

According to West London Sport, the R’s are keen to sign Hugill on either a loan or permanent deal and will look to include him in any deal with West Ham for Eze.

It is understood that the Championship club believe their best chance of landing the 28-year-old striker is if the Hammers move for Eze.

Hugill’s time with West Ham has been a difficult one up to this point. The striker joined from Preston North End in January 2018 but has made just three appearances for the east London club since.

The Verdict

I really like QPR’s thinking here.

All signs seem to be pointing to the west London club losing two of their key attacking players – Eze and Osayi-Samuel – in the upcoming transfer window but in bringing back Hugill they will be able to soften that blow slightly.

He’s proven himself a goalscorer at Championship level and looked to settle well at the club in the 2019/20 season.

Losing Eze is going to be tough but if Hugill plus a fair amount of cash goes the other way, the R’s should be in a decent position.