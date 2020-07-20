Report details progress Bristol City are making in managerial pursuit

Bristol City are holding talks with Chris Hughton over becoming their next manager, with the experience of the former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion boss giving him an edge over his rivals.

Hughton has been out of work since May 2019 when he left Brighton, who he had led to the Premier League in 2016/17, but it appears he’s getting involved in conversations with regard to the job at Ashton Gate.

As per an article from Daily Mail, Hughton has held talks with the Robins about the vacancy at Ashton Gate as he ponders a return to management and the Championship.

QUIZ: Do you know the colour of these 40 EFL clubs’ home shirts?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE COLOUR OF BRENTFORD'S HOME SHIRT? Black White Red Red & White stripes

Lee Johnson left Bristol City shortly after the restart in the Championship, with the Robins’ play-off dream fading away rapidly amid a poor run of form.

Since Johnson has departed, seven points have been collected from four games, but that isn’t enough to see Bristol City back into play-off contention, with a 1-0 defeat to Swansea City at the weekend fatal.

It means that the Robins are now 11th in the table and eight points adrift of Cardiff City, who currently occupy sixth place in the Championship.

Bristol City conclude their season on Wednesday when they take on Preston North End.

The Verdict

The more you look at Bristol City, the more you feel that Chris Hughton is the man for them.

He’s so experienced and having won promotions twice with Newcastle and Brighton, he’s the ideal man to take the Robins to the next step.

Johnson did a fine job, but ultimately, he couldn’t get Bristol City over the line in the play-off race.

Hughton stands a better chance of doing that. That’s got to be enough to convince the club they need to get their man.

Thoughts? Let us know!