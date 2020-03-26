Report details potential financial blow awaiting Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town could be set to lose £500,000 in gate receipts if the League One season is forced to be completed behind closed doors, according to a report from the East Anglian Daily Times.

EFL fixtures have been suspended until the 30th of April at the earliest due to the Covid-19 pandemic, though the full extent of the delay remains unknown.

Exactly how long the current precautionary measures will be in place is uncertain but the EFL has made it clear that it intends for the 2019/20 campaign to be completed by the 30th of June.

PFA deputy chief executive Bobby Barnes has suggested that there is “no alternative” to playing games behind closed doors if the season is to be concluded by that target date.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, should the EFL season be concluded behind closed doors, Ipswich could be set lose around £500,000 in gate receipts.

The report suggests that it is believed that the Tractor Boys take in around £100,000 from each home and still have five League One matches at Portman Road left to play.

The EFL has put together a relief package for clubs, with up to £433,000 thought to be available to League One clubs, though finance experts have revealed concern over it supporting clubs properly for more than five weeks.

The Verdict

These are unprecedented times and certainly difficult ones for EFL clubs.

It now seems that we are moving closer and closer towards concluding the season behind closed doors, which as this report suggests is going to mean a potential financial blow for Ipswich.

It is going to be very interesting to see how things develop over the next few weeks.