Report details positive news concerning Matheus Pereira’s West Brom future

All the pieces are in place for Sporting Lisbon loanee Matheus Pereira to join West Bromwich Albion permanently this summer despite changes to the loan deal, according to a report from The Athletic.

The Brazilian joined the Baggies on loan on August transfer deadline day and been arguably the best player in the Championship this term.

In addition to scoring six goals and providing 16 assists, Pereira has produced some dazzling displays and is a key part of why the Baggies are second in the table as things stand.

He will want to ensure he helps them get the job done when the Championship gets back underway next weekend but beyond that, it appears his future will be at the Hawthorns.

According to The Athletic, changes have been made to Pereira’s loan deal due to the delay to the season and an agreement between the two clubs to delay the first installment of the fee for the 24-year-old.

However, it is understood that if Pereira makes one more appearance, the Baggies will have the power to activate their option to buy him for £8 million at any time, meaning just the paperwork will need to be completed.

The report claims that the playmaker wants to join Albion permanently and the club feel he is worth the fee, meaning “it seems almost certain that Pereira will be a permanent Albion player by the time next season begins”.

The Verdict

This is fantastic news for the Baggies. Pereira has been phenomenal this season and looks a really exciting talent.

The 24-year-old will likely be key in helping them secure promotion to the Premier League and if they want to establish themselves in the top flight beyond that.

Given the delay to the season and the Brazilian’s impressive performances, there may have been concern about whether the deal would get done but it appears they have now been laid to rest.