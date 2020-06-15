Report details key update in Leeds United transfer pursuit

A deal to bring Daniel Ayala to Leeds United remains a way off, whilst the Whites are also working on a deal to sign Juan Foyth from Tottenham.

Leeds are yet to learn what division they will be playing their football in next season, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side chasing promotion back to the Premier League.

However, that hasn’t stopped them putting plans in place for the summer, with Football Insider detailing how their pursuit of a defender is going.

Quiz: How old are each of these 14 current Leeds United players?

1 of 14 Illan Meslier. 19 20 21 22

That report states how a deal to sign Ayala, who will become a free agent if he declines a new deal at Middlesbrough, is still a way off, but it is more advanced than Leeds’ pursuit of Foyth.

Additionally, Leeds might end up settling on just one centre-back signing this summer, with Bielsa keen to retain a trimmed squad heading into the 2020/21 season.

Currently, Liam Cooper, Ben White and Gaetano Berardi offer Leeds cover at centre-back, but doubt surrounds the future of the latter duo.

White, 22, is only on loan at Elland Road from Brighton and Hove Albion, whilst Berardi is out of contract in the summer and yet to commit his future to the Whites.

Leeds’ season resumes on Sunday at Cardiff City.

The Verdict

Learning that Bielsa only wants to carry a trimmed number of centre-back options into the Premier League (should Leeds get there) is not a surprise. That’s been the case throughout his tenure at Elland Road and he won’t change for anyone.

Ayala is an experienced option like Berardi, whilst Foyth is probably an option to replace White should he depart and not return.

Talks might be underway, but there is no certainty that Leeds will finalise deals for either Ayala or Foyth, and you’ve got to imagine Victor Orta might be casting his net a little further this summer.

Thoughts? Let us know!

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!