Report details key piece of Middlesbrough injury news

Middlesbrough will welcome Ashley Fletcher back into action around the end of January, with the forward looking to shake off a long-term injury problem.

Fletcher started Boro’s first two fixtures of the season and had done well previously under manager, Neil Warnock.

However, a hamstring injury had kept him sidelined since then and it appears that the forward’s appearances in 2020, with a return date set for the New Year.

As per Hartlepool Mail, Fletcher’s return date is going to be the end of January.

Despite the absence of the forward, Boro are going well in the Championship.

Britt Assombalonga and Chuba Akpom are two options Warnock is leaning on to lead the line in the absence of Fletcher, with others like Duncan Watmore chipping in with goals to boost the attack.

Warnock’s side were 3-0 winners against Millwall on Saturday, which helped move Boro back in the right direction in terms of the play-offs.

Ahead of this week’s midweek fixtures, Boro are ninth and four points adrift of the top-six.

They play Luton Town on Wednesday.

The Verdict

It’s good to know when Fletcher is returning for Boro.

Of course, it’s a blow that it isn’t over a busy Christmas period, as we know Warnock’s squad is stretched. However, a boost in the New Year that means Boro won’t have to prioritise getting a striker in.

In Assombalonga and Akpom, there is enough there to get Boro through a tough run of games, particularly with Watmore and Marcus Tavernier in good form.

They are helping to carry Boro in the absence of Fletcher.

