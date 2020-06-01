Report details key obstacle Jean-Kevin Augustin will have to overcome at Leeds United

Jean-Kevin Augustin will have to prove himself in Marcelo Bielsa’s infamous ‘murderball’ sessions if he is to crack the first-team at Leeds United.

Leeds moved to sign Augustin on loan during the January transfer window, with the striker a high-profile arrival brought in to fill the hole left by Eddie Nketiah.

However, the 22-year-old was handed just three cameo appearances pre-postponement and picked up a hamstring injury that hindered him further.

A break of almost three months has opened up the door for Augustin, now fully fit, to impact things at Elland Road ahead of a potential permanent move, but there are still obstacles to overcome.

A report in The Athletic has noted how it will be Bielsa’s intense ‘murderball’ sessions that usually take place on a Wednesday that decide whether Augustin has a role to play this season, with the entire Leeds squad needing to pass that test.

A standard ‘murderball’ session is an 11v11 fixture played at full tilt, with no breaks, focusing on the players’ stamina.

As yet, Leeds haven’t been able to run this type of session, but as the resume of the season draws closer and contact training restarts, Bielsa will put his players through their paces with an intense session.

The Verdict

Augustin has really got himself in shape during the postponement and he looks physically ready for Bielsa’s style of football.

However, it is going to take a ‘murderball’ session to fully work out exactly where Augustin is and whether he can impact things later this month.

On the face of it, it looks like he might be able to impact things but this is a waiting game.

