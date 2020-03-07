Report details Fulham’s plans for forgotten man if promotion aim is realised

Fulham will look to keep out on loan midfielder Jean Michael Seri at the club in the summer if they win promotion to the Premier League this season, a report from Turkish outlet Aslan Arenasi has claimed.

Seri joined Fulham from Nice for a reported £25million back in the summer of 2018, a move that failed to really work out as the Cottagers suffered relegation back to the Championship after just a single season in the top-flight, with Seri himself making 34 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring once.

Following confirmation of Fulham’s drop back into the second-tier, Seri joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal, and has since gone on to feature a total of 27 times for the Istanbul club, helping them to third place in the current Turkish top-flight standings, just one point behind league leaders Basaksehir.

Now it seems as though Seri’s exploit with Galatasaray have caught the attention of his parent club, with the latest reports claiming that Fulham will bring Seri back to Craven Cottage in the summer, with the view to using him in the Premier League this season, should they win promotion to the Premier League.

If Fulham fail to win promotion however, it is thought that they will look to send Seri back out on loan for a second straight season when the transfer window reopens.

As things stand, there are around two-and-a-half years remaining on Seri’s contract with Fulham, securing his future at Craven Cottage until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Fulham are currently third in the Championship table, six points adrift of the automatic promotion places with nine games of the season remaining.

The Verdict

This may not be a bad approach for Fulham to take.

Seri did show flashes of potential during his debut season with the club last year, and also appears to have enjoyed some success while out on loan with Galatasaray in the current campaign.

As a result, it could be argued that Seri could still do a job for Fulham if they were to win promotion to the Premier League next season, and you feel the midfielder himself would be tempted by a second chance to prove himself in English football’s top-flight.

Indeed, having spent so much on Seri, you feel Fulham will want to get their money’s worth out of the midfielder, so sending him out on loan next season also seems to make sense, since it would give them the option of bringing him back again the following summer, should that become the point at which they secure a return to the Premier League.