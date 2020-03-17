Report details fresh funding concerns at Charlton Athletic

The fixture uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 outbreak has led to fresh funding concerns at Charlton Athletic, according to a report from the South London Press.

It has been a chaotic few weeks for Charlton, who have had to deal with a disruptive boardroom battle and now the suspension of EFL fixtures due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The EFL has suspended all games until the 3rd of April at the very least, though at this point it is impossible to predict the full extent of the delay.

It was revealed in the fallout of the boardroom dispute between chairman Matt Southall and majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer that the EFL had still not given the latter approval for his takeover of the club.

The EFL are still awaiting proof of the source and sufficiency of the funds for the takeover.

Southall claimed in a meeting with the Charlton Athletic Supporters’ Trust that Nimer had not yet provided the club with any funds.

He suggested that the running costs of the club in the short-term future could be covered by payments from the EFL, funding from previous transfers, and gate receipts.

However, the suspension of Championship fixtures means there will be no income from gate receipts for at least the next three weeks.

A report from the South London Press has claimed that there were already concerns about whether Charlton’s finances would last the rest of the season but there are now fresh worries about finances due to the delay in fixtures, with staff salaries still needing to be paid.

It is a tough time for the Addicks, who also find themselves in the relegation zone with nine games left of the season.

Think you know Charlton? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 15 Who did Francis Jeffers sign for after Charlton? Sheffield Wednesday Cardiff Blackburn Bolton

The Verdict

Things are looking very concerning at the moment for Charlton.

Reports have suggested that Southall has left his role, so they need Nimer to provide the EFL with the correct documents to ensure the takeover is approved and then pump some money into the club as soon as possible.

The delay to fixtures could be very damaging for a lot of clubs, particularly those below the Premier League.

It is going to be interesting to see how the EFL and clubs approach it.