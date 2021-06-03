Report details fresh development as Sunderland man continues to attract interest from Middlesbrough, Millwall and Luton Town

Preston North End will not be pursuing a move for Luke O’Nien, according to Lancs Live reporter George Hodgson.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that the Lilywhites are among the clubs interested in the Sunderland utility man as uncertainty grows around his future at the club.

O’Nien has been a key player for the Black Cats since moving to the club in 2018, making 139 appearances for the club during that time.

However with his contract expiring at the end of this month it seems that his future at the Stadium Of Light is far from clear.

While it remains to be seen where the 26-year-old will be playing his football, reporter George Hodgson has suggested that a move to Deepdale is unlikely to come to fruition.

Writing for Lancs Live, Hodgson said: “With Sunderland defender O’Nien, there had been previous interest from North End and if a transfer was to ever happen now looked the time.

“He is soon to be out of contract at the Stadium of Light and with the Black Cats still in League One next season, the 26-year-old is unlikely to remain at the club.

“Other Championship sides have been linked with him and while PNE did express an interest, they did not choose to pursue a move.”

The verdict

It’s no surprise that Luke O’Nien is attracting such substantial interest.

The defender has been a hugely popular player for Sunderland over the last few years and many will be gutted if he does move on this summer.

Preston would have been a good move for the player, but given that they’re cooling their interest it means that it could pave the way to a move elsewhere.

That said, it’s not inevitable that he’s going to leave and so supporters will be hoping that the 26-year-old commits his future to the Wearsiders before too long.